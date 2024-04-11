BlackBerry QNX and ETAS partner to enhance software in vehicles

ETAS GmbH, a solutions provider for the development of automotive software and BlackBerry QNX, a business unit of BlackBerry Ltd., have signed a contract to jointly sell and market software solutions accelerating the development of safety-critical functions for next generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Through this new re-selling partnership, both companies will provide pre-integrated software leveraging ETAS middleware RTA-VRTE based on AUTOSAR Adaptive, and the QNX Operating System to provide a foundation for the development of microprocessor-based vehicle computer/domain controller electronic control units (ECUs).

Additionally, this includes ETAS’ automotive firewall and host-based intrusion detection technology allowing automakers and their suppliers to implement continuous security monitoring in compliance with UN-R 155 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards.

As the automotive industry shifts towards SDVs, proven foundational software and the AUTOSAR Adaptive standard grow in significance to deliver a trusted real-time operating system and hypervisor foundation. Next-generation automotive E/E architectures will strongly rely on powerful vehicle computers, driven by microprocessor technology. The software from ETAS and BlackBerry QNX reportedly provides a robust foundation for data management, communication, task execution, safety, security, and flexibility, which will try and help automotive manufacturers to deliver new features, enhancing safety and security, and pave the way for the future of mobility.

“This collaboration continues the journey that we undertook five years ago to create the leading microprocessor-based automotive software integrated solution supporting the AUTOSAR Adaptive standard. With this now intensified cooperation, ETAS and BlackBerry QNX unite their competencies to accelerate the support for the rapid technology change in the automotive industry towards the software-defined vehicle,” states Mariella Minutolo, executive VP sales and member of the ETAS Board of Management. “Partnerships like ours with BlackBerry QNX are pivotal, reshaping the industry’s economic framework, and facilitating the adoption of emerging technologies.”

Advertisement

“Optimized software and technology integration backed by trusted and established ecosystem supplier sis critical to the long-term success of next-generation connected vehicles,” said Grant Courville, VP products & strategy, at BlackBerry QNX. “Our continued – and growing – collaboration with ETAS brings our trusted technologies together, enabling automakers to bring exciting, new innovations to market faster and more cost-effectively for their customers.”