U.K. researchers uncover clever clothes

By Laura Thomas, University of Bristol   

University of Bristol team reports that seams in clothing can capture body movement and create electrical circuits

Everyday clothing may soon be able to capture and record body movements according to new research published by the Universities of Bristol and Bath. Harmless low voltages are passed through conductive threads which are stitched into garment seams to create electrical circuits. Their resistance changes with the movement of the wearer’s body. The work opens up new possibilities to make digital clothing which senses and captures movements much more accurately than is possible using current phones and smart watches.

“We’re excited by the opportunity for clothing manufacturers to implement our designs in sleeves and other garment seams,” said Professor Mike Fraser of the University of Bristol’s School of Computer Science.

Figure 1: SeamSleeve is a novel sensing mechanism that uses powered seams as sensing channels, retaining traditional fabric design benefits for comfortable and robust motion capture. (a) we empirically evaluate and compare different designs to determine the optimal placement of seams and sensing channels; (b) we demonstrate that our approach can effectively train and classify arm movements; (c) we propose SeamSleeve for rehabilitation exercises beyond the clinic.
Credit: Olivia Ruston

The paper, presented at the Designing Interactive Systems (DIS) conference in Copenhagen this week, lays the foundations for e-textile designers and clothing manufacturers to create cutting edge garments that could enhance exercise, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

“We’ve shown that common overlocked seams in standard garment constructions can do a good job of sensing movement. The design avoids the need for a separate power source by pairing the seam with a charging coil, drawing the energy wirelessly from a mobile phone placed in the pocket,” Prof Fraser explained. “This means advanced motion sensing garments could be made without altering existing manufacturing processes.

The team have produced a short film for the conference illustrating how the technique works. (click here to view)

“We have also shown that smartphone apps using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques can use this movement data to match body movement to specific postures or gestures such as physiotherapeutic exercises,” stated Fraser.

