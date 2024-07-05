Linxens and Nocturnal collaborate on medtech development

Linxens, Paris France-based designer and manufacturer of electronic components, and Nocturnal, Durham NC-based specialists in the design and development of wearable and implantable medical devices, have entered a partnership in an effort to accelerate time to market of advanced medical devices

The challenge within the MedTech industry today lies in offering patient-friendly solutions that seamlessly integrate electronic skin patches, biosensors, and connectivity into a single life-enhancing device. Linxens has more than 40 years of experience, covering the entire industrial process, from R&D and prototyping to mass production. Nocturnal brings over two decades of expertise in medical device engineering, specializing in ultra-low power hardware and software development. By combining Linxens’ and Nocturnal’s respective competences, the entire development process can be accelerated, giving patients faster access to solutions that improve their daily lives.

“Through our partnership with Nocturnal, we offer a complete and integrated solution, from concept design to final packaging, to accelerate the commercialization of innovative and transformative medical devices for patients. We are proud of our expertise in developing high-quality solutions and are committed to supporting our customers every step of the way,’ said Yvan Malépart, executive vice president, smartcard and healthcare at Linxens.

Accelerating market access

Both Nocturnal and Linxens have a proven track record of maintaining the highest quality and safety standards. Linxens’ smartpatches are manufactured at its facility in Sweden, which is ISO 13485:2016 certified, while Nocturnal’s office and development labs hold the same certification for the provision of electrical, mechanical, and software design and development services to manufacturers of medical devices. This commitment to quality ensures that any product developed through this partnership will not only reach the market faster but will do so without compromising safety or efficacy.

“Our collaboration is designed to fast-track the introduction of groundbreaking medical devices that can transform patient care,” stated KC Armstrong, founder and president of Nocturnal. “Incorporating Linxens’ advanced medical-grade biosensors and skin electronic adhesion technologies into our product designs will provide device innovators with the latest advances in bio-sensor technology while reducing the risk associated with new product introduction.”