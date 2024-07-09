Boréas Technologies joins Canada’s Semiconductor Council

Canada’s Semiconductor Council identifies themselves as a national semiconductor industry organization representing a broad ecosystem of companies and institutions involved in the development and manufacturing of semiconductor components.

Haptic technology company Boréas Technologies has joined Canada’s Semiconductor Council (CSC), the industry organization announced on June 25.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bromont, Que., Boréas developed their proprietary CapDrive technology platform to create high-performance, low-power haptic feedback in a variety of devices, including smartphones and wearables.

“Joining Canada’s Semiconductor Council is a natural step for Boréas as we continue to scale our operations and expand our influence within the global semiconductor market,” said Simon Chaput, chief executive officer of Boréas Technologies, in a press release. “We look forward to collaborating with other members of CSC to drive forward the innovations that will shape the future of our industry.”

“We are pleased to welcome Boréas Technologies to Canada’s Semiconductor Council,” said Paul Slaby, managing director of CSC. “Boréas exemplifies the spirit of the next generation of Canadian semiconductor companies demonstrating innovation and excellence in the semiconductor field. Transforming from the early-stage into the scale-up phase, Boréas success illustrates what could be achieved with a strong ecosystem supporting new companies.”