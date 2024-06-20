ventureLAB marks one year for its HardTech Investor Network

ventureLAB announced the one-year anniversary of its HardTech Investor Network (HIN), marking progress and achievements in the HardTech investment landscape. This week during the Collision Conference in Toronto, the ventureLAB team brought together industry leaders, enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and experts in the HardTech space to celebrate the occasion.

HIN is a deep-tech focused investor network backing up Canadian pre-seed and seed stage startups. The Network offers vetted and curated select investment opportunities of high potential to support HardTech companies focused on building technologies of the future.

Since its inception, HIN has reportedly grown to include 67 members from across North America and they say they have attracted international interest from investors and partners in Europe, Asia, and Silicon Valley. Earlier this year, Raymond Chik was appointed as Advisory Board Chair and the Selection Committee has grown to 10 members under the leadership of Chair Pierre Paffenhof. 10 deals have been presented with 1 deal officially invested by Network members so far.

Advertisement

“Over the past year, HIN has become a vital bridge between visionary HardTech startups and forward-thinking investors, driving innovation and growth in the sector,” said Raymond Chik, Advisory Board Chair at the HardTech Investor Network.

Throughout the year, HIN has participated in and hosted various events, including a webinar with Deep Tech Canada, the NACO Summit, and CIX by Elevate, providing valuable platforms for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

“It’s exciting to be here back in Toronto celebrating the one year anniversary of our HardTech Investor Network and the impact our dedicated founders and members have made since,” said Sep Assadian, VP, Founder Success at ventureLAB. “Our network is moving the needle in two ways in the deep tech and hardware startup scene. We are bringing together a community of hardtech focused investors and increasing the exposure opportunities to venture capital and angels for investment. In 2024, we’ve been growing our reach and look forward to another great year ahead.”