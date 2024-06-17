Vasco brings language translation device to Canada

Vasco Electronics, creators of an electronic language translation device, has marked its entry into the Canadian market. The announcement was made official during Collision, a major big-tech conference being held in Toronto this week. Attendees will have the opportunity to see and experience the product’s in-ear translation and out-of-ear sound through the Vasco Translator E1, of which a demo version debuted this year at CES, while also being named as one of the ‘Best of CES 2024’ products.

Vasco’s technology allows users to communicate with one another through its translators, connecting 90% of the world’s population through the power of language. New to the market is the Vasco Translator E1, connecting the power of the V4 handheld translator with the comfort of the mobile-friendly earbud and AI-supported translation models. With access to 108 language translations, a lifetime of internet connectivity, and hands-free in-ear translation, the world is accessible like never before. Travel, work, learn, and improve communication with the help of Vasco.

“Our translation products continue to modernize and expand with our geographical influence,” said Vasco founder and CEO, Maciej Góralski. “It is our goal to continue being a reliable partner in one’s business, travel, and life experiences and we hope Canadian consumers see the value our products bring as must-haves wherever their life takes them around the world.”