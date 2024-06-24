TDK launches InvenSense sensor partner program

TDK Corp. has unveiled its InvenSense Sensor Partner Program with aim to empower faster time-to-market and innovation using InvenSense MEMS sensors in IoT, wearable, hearable, AR, VR and robotics applications. Through our new ecosystem partnerships, more engineers and developers can access leading InvenSense sensor technology along with the reference designs, software solutions and development kits that help them bring product designs to reality.

The InvenSense Sensor Partner Program enables ODMs, OEMs, developers, engineers and tech enthusiasts to work with a wide variety of InvenSense MEMS sensors – motion sensors, industrial motion modules, microphones, pressure sensors and ultrasonic sensors. Partner reference kits serve as real-world examples of how InvenSense MEMS sensors work with partner products to create more accurate, reliable and efficient solutions across industries. This not only improves time to market but also reduces the cost of ownership for building IoT solutions.

“Renesas is thrilled to be part of the InvenSense program, as they provide a variety of high accuracy sensors that are integrated into Renesas Quick Connect Studio platform. This helps customers quickly develop system solutions for IoT, home automation, consumer and industrial applications,” said Pooja Bhadrappanavar, Renesas product marketing lead.

Current InvenSense Sensor Partner Program members include:

Microcontroller/SOC partners:

Renesas Electronics – We partner with Renesas to empower a wide range of industrial, home electronics and IoT applications. InvenSense MEMS sensors have been integrated on the Renesas Quick Connect platform as a sensor PMOD board (QCIoT-42688P), enabling users to select these sensors to rapidly prototype IoT solutions on Renesas MCU platforms. The AI Kit from Renesas also comes with the ICM-42670-P PMOD boards and drivers.

– We partner with Renesas to empower a wide range of industrial, home electronics and IoT applications. InvenSense MEMS sensors have been integrated on the Renesas Quick Connect platform as a sensor PMOD board (QCIoT-42688P), enabling users to select these sensors to rapidly prototype IoT solutions on Renesas MCU platforms. The AI Kit from Renesas also comes with the ICM-42670-P PMOD boards and drivers. Ambiq Micro – We partner with Ambiq Micro to empower ultra-low-power applications such as wearables and hearables. InvenSense motion sensors and microphones have been integrated on the energy harvesting reference design and ultra-low-power voice activation kits with the latest Apollo510 SOC; Ambiq leverages their low power/high compute leadership into power consumption constrained battery powered markets such as healthcare, cargo/human/pet trackers, building access and self-healing conditional factory monitoring.

– We partner with Ambiq Micro to empower ultra-low-power applications such as wearables and hearables. InvenSense motion sensors and microphones have been integrated on the energy harvesting reference design and ultra-low-power voice activation kits with the latest Apollo510 SOC; Ambiq leverages their low power/high compute leadership into power consumption constrained battery powered markets such as healthcare, cargo/human/pet trackers, building access and self-healing conditional factory monitoring. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. – InvenSense is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to bring the latest innovation and technology solutions to the robotics market. As the sensor provider for several Qualcomm® Robotics Platforms, TDK has worked to create the “TDK Mezzanine” board supported on all Qualcomm Robotics Platforms. This mezzanine platform allows any customer who plans to utilize Qualcomm Robotics processors to evaluate and develop upon all the necessary sensor and motor controller technology needed for any robotic product quickly and efficiently.

– InvenSense is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to bring the latest innovation and technology solutions to the robotics market. As the sensor provider for several Qualcomm® Robotics Platforms, TDK has worked to create the “TDK Mezzanine” board supported on all Qualcomm Robotics Platforms. This mezzanine platform allows any customer who plans to utilize Qualcomm Robotics processors to evaluate and develop upon all the necessary sensor and motor controller technology needed for any robotic product quickly and efficiently. Alif semiconductor – We partner with Alif Semiconductor to empower high compute AI/ML applications. TDK motion sensors and microphones have been integrated on an AK-E7-AIML AppKit, powered by Alif Ensemble E7 Fusion processor, enabling quick software development and evaluation for Edge Machine Learning use cases.

AI chip partners: Ambarella; AON Devices; Syntiant.

Sensor Partners: Isentek

Solution / Software partners: MindMics

Distribution/Design house partners: Avnet

“Ambiq and InvenSense have mutual goals for energy efficiency in battery-powered applications like wearables, hearables, factory automation, and asset trackers,” said Mike Kenyon, VP of Sales at Ambiq. “With InvenSense’s ultra-low power sensors and Ambiq’s lowest power microcontrollers, customers can seamlessly develop solutions with a faster time-to-market.”