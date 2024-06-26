Sager and Littelfuse sign distribution agreement

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of electronic components, announced the addition of Littelfuse to its line card, including its Hartland Controls brand products, such as mission critical electrical contactors, relays, auxiliary and switches.

Littelfuse and their Hartland Controls brand, joins C&K – a global leader of high-quality electromechanical switches – and Carling Technologies – a market leader in industrial control, industrial automation, circuit breakers, and control application switches – as part of Sager Electronics’ expanded portfolio of Littelfuse offerings.

“Littelfuse and their complementary brands offer a full spectrum of products – fuses, switches, relays, and contactors – to address our mutual customers’ protection needs,” said Faris Aruri, senior vice-president, marketing for Sager. “We’re excited to expand our electromechanical product portfolio with the addition of Littelfuse and the Hartland Controls products.”

“Sager is commitment to customer service and their expertise in electromechanical products and applications, makes them an ideal distribution partner,” noted Crystal Sensenbrenner, VP North American sales for Littelfuse. “We look forward to our expanded relationship with Sager in developing new customers with Littelfuse’s diverse electromechanical product offerings.”