POET earns kudos for optical AI solution

Poet Technologies Inc., Toronto-based developers of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) and light sources for the data centre, tele-communication and AI markets, announced that it was selected as winner of the ‘Best Optical AI Solution’ award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization.

POET’s breakthrough microchip solution, the POET Optical Interposer, enables optical communication using a silicon-based hybrid integration platform. The optical interposer combines electrical and optical layers in a single chip for highly integrated transceivers and enables the replacement of copper with light-based optical data communication between chips in high-speed computing.

“With POET’s technology, AI hardware developers can deploy next-generation networks that outperform existing solutions, reduce costs, and improve power efficiency. This is a period of high demand for 800G transceivers, and while an optical engine is not a complete transceiver, it includes all but one of a transceiver’s major components, and it can represent well over 50% of the cost,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “POET is powering the age of photonics with innovative products that seamlessly integrate into existing networking infrastructure and give developers the ability to build high-speed and low-latency networks using an optical solution that is highly scalable and at the desired cost structure.”