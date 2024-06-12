Electronic Products & Technology

Pepperl+Fuchs unveils innovative North American office

Originally established in 1983, the new building will reflect today’s work environment

The Pepperl+Fuchs US Division is getting a new home. The new 25,000-square-foot office building will house approximately 120 employees and will be constructed in Twinsburg, Ohio, just a short distance from the current location. A second US location, the US distribution centre, is located in Katy, Texas.

As a global leader in factory and process automation, Pepperl+Fuchs’ new office has been designed to meet the needs of both employees and the world’s changing work environment. How we work, where we work, and how we communicate with one another has changed drastically in recent years. The new facility takes these changes into account, embraces them, and integrates them into everyday working life.

Source: Pepperl+Fuchs

Work21@ Pepperl+Fuchs is a new, future-oriented concept that is at the heart of the construction of the new headquarters and focuses on collaboration between colleagues. Collaborative environments encourage the exchange of ideas from diverse perspectives, leading to innovative solutions and creative problem solving. The new building’s open workspace will facilitate access to coworkers from different departments and encourage activity-based working over function-based working. This type of workspace allows for multiple tasks and activities in one area, more knowledge sharing and interaction, and improved corporate communication.

The spaces will be designated for focused work, communication, collaboration, and recreation. Each space will have a specific purpose and will transform the way work is accomplished at Pepperl+Fuchs. This means not only a new building, but also embracing a new way of working in the 21st century.

