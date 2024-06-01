PEI-Genesis appointed authorized distributor for CONEC

PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, has been named an authorized distributor for CONEC globally. The strategic partnership marks a milestone for both companies, amplifying their collective capabilities to serve diverse markets in the industrial sector worldwide.

CONEC, a prominent member of the Amphenol Group, specializes in providing connector solutions tailored to demanding environments across a diverse array of industries. CONEC products serve as integral components within critical infrastructure worldwide, spanning automation, telecommunications, energy technology, machine manufacturing, agriculture, medical technology, transportation, and the aviation industry.

This expansion further solidifies PEI’s relationship with Amphenol, its largest supplier, by integrating Amphenol’s renowned quality and innovation into PEI’s portfolio of rugged environment connector solutions. With this collaboration, PEI-Genesis enhances its commitment to delivering top-notch products and exceptional service to its customer base worldwide.

“Historically, CONEC’s core business in North America has been focused on the D-Sub connector. By leveraging PEI-Genesis’ expertise in this product series, we can expand our market reach and strengthen our brand presence,” said Nicholas Diamandas, managing director North America CONEC.