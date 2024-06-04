NVIDIA and TRI collaborate on AI in smart factories

Test Research Inc., a leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, announced its collaboration with NVIDIA and leading Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers (CEMs) to accelerate the deployment of AI-driven technologies for smart factories.

The collaboration will integrate the cutting-edge NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories workflow into Test Research, Inc. (TRI)’s portfolio to leverage advanced AI capabilities to optimize manufacturing processes through enhanced automation and defect detection. By combining TRI’s domain expertise in test and inspection with NVIDIA’s AI software stack and computing capabilities, TRI aims to empower manufacturers with intelligent solutions that drive operational efficiencies and unlock new levels of productivity for the electronics manufacturing industry. And looking forward TRI plans to leverage NVIDIA NIM to further increase performance and throughput.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA to deliver innovative, future-proof solutions to our customers in the electronics manufacturing industry,” said Jim Lin, vice-president of Test Research Inc. “With NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories, TRI is poised to help drive the adoption of AI in smart factories, empowering manufacturers to embrace the technologies of tomorrow and stay ahead of the curve.”

NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories is a workflow that simplifies the development, deployment, and scaling of AI-enabled visual inspection applications from edge to cloud. It supports data labeling, computer-vision model training, and model integration, and enables industrial technology companies and manufacturers to develop, deploy, and manage customized quality-control systems. It allows TRI to develop incredibly accurate inspection applications, such as for automated optical inspection (AOI). Metropolis for Factories is helping manufacturers increase production line throughput, reduce costs, and improve production quality.