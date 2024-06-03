North American EMS industry slides 2% this spring

Shipments within the North American electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry were down 2.1 percent compared to the same month last year, according to the results of a statistical program issued by industry association IPC. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments decreased 1.9 percent.

The trend report also showed that the book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.42. EMS bookings in April increased 33.6 percent year-over-year and increased 16.0 percent from the previous month.

“Strong orders this month have pulled the EMS Book-to-Bill to its highest level since February 2022,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.

Companies that participate in IPC’s North American EMS Statistical Program have access to detailed findings on EMS sales growth by type of production and company size tier, order growth and backlogs by company size tier, vertical market growth, the EMS book-to-bill ratio, 3-month and 12-month sales outlooks, and other timely data.