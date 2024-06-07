Newark and Transphorm reach global SuperGaN device distribution agreement

Newark has reached a new global distribution partnership with Transphorm, a global designer and manufacturer of highly robust high-voltage GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductors for power conversion applications.

Transphorm’s high performance, high-reliability SuperGaN power semiconductors leverage one of the largest power GaN IP portfolios (1,000+ patents) within the widest variety of device packages. This technological expertise is harnessed in a normally-off d-mode GaN platform that delivers best-in-class robustness and reliability. End products using SuperGaN FETs gain several advantages such as higher power density and efficiency along with lower total power system cost versus alternative solutions.

The above and other application advantages are made possible by the SuperGaN platform’s fundamental physics. These physics drive game-changing innovations available today and slated for the future—resulting in Transphorm’s GaN being a versatile, future-proofed GaN solution.