Miovision expands partnership with Region of Waterloo

The Region of Waterloo and Miovision Technologies have expanded their collaboration to implement a real-time data collection system at signalized intersections throughout the region. This expansion follows the successful pilot program initiated in 2018 and aims to enhance transportation efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Expanding tech advancements

Regional Council has approved the expansion of Miovision’s advanced traffic management system across all signaled intersections in the Region of Waterloo marks a significant milestone. This initiative will support the region’s goal to improve roads, transit and pedestrian and cycling facilities through 2041, contributing to long-term greenhouse gas reduction targets and active transportation infrastructure enhancements.

“As a company rooted in Kitchener-Waterloo, we are dedicated to leveraging our technological expertise to create a safer, more efficient transportation network in our own backyard. This expansion showcases our innovative solutions and our commitment to the well-being and mobility of our community,” said Miovision CEO, Kurtis McBride.

Miovision’s partnership with the University of Waterloo highlights its commitment to fostering academic collaborations and driving technological advancements. Since 2014, this partnership has facilitated numerous research initiatives and practical applications that benefit both the university and the broader community.

Enhanced urban mobility

The Miovision ATMS uses advanced technologies such as cameras connected to traffic signal controllers to retrieve comprehensive traffic data, optimizing intersection usage for all users, including cyclists, pedestrians, cars, buses, LRT, and trucks. This data-driven approach helps regional staff monitor traffic congestion, vehicle travel times, speeds, and the performance of traffic signal coordination plans, contributing to a more efficient and safer transportation network.

Miovision’s processes align with the Region’s Information Management policies, the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA), and the 10 Fair Information Privacy Principles outlined in the Canadian Standards Association’s Model Code for the Protection of Personal Information. Cameras installed at intersections ensure privacy protection, with low resolution to avoid identifying personal details and automatic overwriting of video data every 14 days.