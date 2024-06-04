Matrix Technology acquires XACT Engineered Manufacturing Solutions

Matrix Technology Ltd, a Markham-based industrial materials and specialty wire harness manufacturer, has acquired X-ACT Engineering Technologies, a Calgary-based specialty cable assembly solution provider, with an additional location in Houston, TX.

Celebrating its 50th year of operations, the move by Matrix solidifies its commitment to serving diverse markets, including the oil & gas, military and general industrial markets. With more than 25-years of operations, X-ACT has earned a strong reputation for its specialty wire harness solutions catering to industrial and military applications. The integration of both industry players expands the combined footprint to 125,000-square-feet, while also uniting an energized workforce.

The newly formed Matrix/XACT Group will be guided by chief executive officer Bill Dubé, who brings more than 30 years of manufacturing operations experience to the position.

“I am thrilled about the union of these two remarkable companies and look forward to working with Eric Amos and the team driving future growth,” said Bill Dubé. “Together with Eric Amos, president and owner of Xact and our leadership team, we are primed to capitalize on selling synergies and drive forward as a strong force in North American markets.”