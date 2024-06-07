Electronic Products & Technology

Keysight & Ericsson to demo Pre-6G Network at IEEE Conference

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Test & Measurement Wireless Engineering Ericsson Keysight test wireless

Establishes communication link between an Ericsson base station testbed and an emulated Keysight user equipment

Keysight Technologies and Ericsson have collaborated to create a pre-standard 6G network proof of concept that will be shown at the IEEE International Conference on Communications 2024. Presented at Ericsson’s booth, the demonstration will showcase a prototype of 6G protocol stack using an Ericsson base station and an emulated user equipment (UE) provided by Keysight.

Exploring new frequency ranges for 6G wireless communication systems is underway, leveraging bandwidth and available spectrum. Using higher spectrum involves overcoming several development challenges, including the well-understood hurdles related to radio frequency (RF) propagation in these bands. In addition, the current 5G protocol stack will require modifications to support the larger bandwidths and higher carrier frequencies necessary for 6G applications, which have not been tested or deployed in the real world.

This demonstration, based on Ericsson’s pre-standard 6G concept and tailored for new spectrum bands, represents an initial step toward validating a 6G protocol stack. The modified 5G stack has been created using real-world hardware to establish a connection between a base station and an emulated UE. Starting with a simple digital interface, the teams collaborated to test various aspects of the protocol within the context of wider bandwidths, demonstrating the stack’s potential effectiveness.

Time-domain structure.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Keysight gains global certification for validating 5G Radio mmWave devices
Keysight collaborates with Qualcomm on uplink data throughput speeds
Keysight Technologies acquires Sanjole
Ericsson and STMicroelectronics agree on strategic way forward for ST- Ericsson