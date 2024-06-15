Kanata North Business group names new leader

The Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) has announced the appointment of Kelly Daize as its new executive director. With a background spanning business, technology, and community advocacy, Daize brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role, poised to lead Canada’s largest technology park into an era of innovation and growth.

Daize’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the KNBA and the technology ecosystem it represents. Her multifaceted skill set includes a unique ability to navigate the complexities of business, technology, and government landscapes. Her leadership will be critical as the KNBA embarks on its ambitious Strategic Roadmap to 2030, underpinned by three key pillars: Talent, Technology and Community.

“I am thrilled to join the KNBA team and contribute to the continued success and growth of Kanata North,” said Kelly Daize. “I have tremendous pride in our city, and this community has immense potential to drive innovation and address global challenges. I look forward to working closely with stakeholders to harness this potential.”

Daize was hired for her expertise and extensive experience, making her the perfect fit to lead the KNBA during this pivotal moment for Canada’s largest technology park. Kelly’s proven track record as a builder, evidenced by her instrumental role in the successful launch and operation of CENGN and Area X.O., highlights her ability to drive initiatives to fruition. Her unwavering commitment to teamwork and to community service, combined with tireless advocacy for the region underscores her dedication to advancing technologies that address society’s most pressing challenges.

“We are delighted to welcome Kelly Daize as the new Executive Director of KNBA,” remarked Guy Levesque, Chair of the KNBA Board. “Our search attracted so many incredibly talented individuals, and Kelly’s ample experience and visionary leadership made her the perfect choice to lead the KNBA and chart the future of Kanata North as a thriving hub of technology and innovation. With intimate knowledge of the park and the city, Kelly is well-positioned to champion the interests of the Kanata North community.”