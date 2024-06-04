Intel accelerates AI everywhere at Computex 2024

AI runs best on Intel across the compute continuum from the data centre, cloud and network to the edge and PC

Intel has unveiled cutting-edge technologies and architectures poised to dramatically accelerate the AI ecosystem during the Computex 2024 event in Taipei, Taiwan today. From the data centre, cloud and network to the edge and PC, Intel revealed having more processing power, leading-edge power efficiency and low total cost of ownership (TCO), so users can now capture the complete AI system opportunity.

Among Intel’s product highlights at Computex:

Launches Intel Xeon 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores), delivering performance and power efficiency for high-density, scale-out workloads in the data center. Enables 3:1 rack consolidation, rack-level performance gains of up to 4.2x and performance per watt gains of up to 2.6x.

Announces pricing for Intel Gaudi 2 and Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator kits, delivering high performance with up to one-third lower cost compared to competitive platforms. The combination of Xeon processors with Gaudi AI accelerators in a system offers a powerful solution for making AI faster, cheaper and more accessible.

Unveils Lunar Lake client processor architecture to continue to grow the AI PC category. The next generation of AI PCs – with breakthrough x86 power efficiency and no-compromise application compatibility – will deliver up to 40% lower system-on-chip (SoC) power when compared with the previous generation.

“AI is driving one of the most consequential eras of innovation the industry has ever seen,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “The magic of silicon is once again enabling exponential advancements in computing that will push the boundaries of human potential and power the global economy for years to come.”

Gelsinger continued, “Intel is one of the only companies in the world innovating across the full spectrum of the AI market opportunity – from semiconductor manufacturing to PC, network, edge and data centre systems. Our latest Xeon, Gaudi and Core Ultra platforms, combined with the power of our hardware and software ecosystem, is delivering the flexible, secure, sustainable and cost-effective solutions our customers need to maximize the immense opportunities ahead.”

Enabling AI everywhere

During his Computex keynote, Gelsinger highlighted the benefits of open standards and Intel’s powerful ecosystem helping to accelerate the AI opportunity. He was joined by luminaries and industry-leading companies voicing support, including Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen, ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, and Inventec’s President Jack Tsai, among others.

Gelsinger and others made it clear that Intel is revolutionizing AI innovation and delivering next-generation technologies ahead of schedule. In just six months, the company went from launching 5th Gen Intel Xeon® processors to introducing the inaugural member of the Xeon 6 family; from previewing Gaudi AI accelerators to offering enterprise customers a cost-effective, high-performance generative AI (GenAI) training and inference system; and from ushering in the AI PC era with Intel Core Ultra processors in more than 8 million devices to unveiling the forthcoming client architecture slated for release later this year.