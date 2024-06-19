HPQ Silicon welcomes Canada’s acknowledgement of Silicon Metal

HPQ Silicon Inc., a Montreal-based tech firm specializing in green engineering processes for silica and silicon material production, has shown support for the Government of Canada’s latest expansion of the Critical Minerals List, which now recognizes Silicon Metal as a critical mineral resource key to domestic industry and security.

The update highlights the growing importance of silicon metal in modern technologies that drive a low-carbon economy, including semiconductors, batteries, solar panels, and more. The move will offer greater certainty for Canadian mining and manufacturing businesses while further building out the nation’s capacity to meet the growing global demand for sustainably sourced minerals.

“We are thrilled that the Government of Canada has finally recognized silicon metal (Si) as a critical mineral,” said Bernard Tourillon, president and CEO of HPQ Silicon. “This validates our strategic vision of developing the PUREVAP QRR technology, a new proprietary process to produce, in one step, a zero-carbon footprint, high purity silicon metal material. Our Innovative solutions will not only help meet the growing demand for high-purity silicon, it will also allow silicon metal manufacturing to evolve from being the largest emitter of CO2 among all metals and non-ferrous metal, based on tonnes (t) of CO2/t of product basis [1] to a manufacturing process that can help Canada and the world reach its carbon reduction targets. We are committed to advancing our technology and doing our part to ensure Canada realizes its full potential as a global mineral powerhouse.”