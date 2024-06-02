Electronic Products & Technology

Genetec expands presence with new R&D hubs

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics data centre

Experience centres to support rapid growth

Genetec Inc., leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations and business intelligence solutions, has announced the opening of several new research and development (R&D) hubs, experience centres, and the expansion of several offices around the world.

Underscoring its commitment to innovation, Genetec is expanding its global footprint with the establishment and expansion of new R&D hubs in strategic locations worldwide. Located in Vienna (Austria), Krakow (Poland), and Orléans (France), these R&D centers will complement the company’s existing Montréal-based campus and its other R&D centers in Québec City and Sherbrooke (Canada), Paris (France), and Bruges (Belgium).

“These new offices serve as innovation hubs, fostering collaboration amongst our developers as they build the forward-thinking technology that Genetec is known for. Our newest R&D centers will bolster existing initiatives and new capabilities such as intelligent automation,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering, Genetec Inc. “Not surprisingly, to meet the growing demand for Genetec innovation, we’ve grown our R&D team by 50% in the past five years.”

Genetec Montréal headquarters

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Fox expands international presence with Fox Electronics Canada
Cologix grows Canadian presence with acquisitions, expanded capacity
Redline Communications expands presence in Middle East
Creation Tech expands presence in China