Genetec expands presence with new R&D hubs

Genetec Inc., leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations and business intelligence solutions, has announced the opening of several new research and development (R&D) hubs, experience centres, and the expansion of several offices around the world.

Underscoring its commitment to innovation, Genetec is expanding its global footprint with the establishment and expansion of new R&D hubs in strategic locations worldwide. Located in Vienna (Austria), Krakow (Poland), and Orléans (France), these R&D centers will complement the company’s existing Montréal-based campus and its other R&D centers in Québec City and Sherbrooke (Canada), Paris (France), and Bruges (Belgium).

“These new offices serve as innovation hubs, fostering collaboration amongst our developers as they build the forward-thinking technology that Genetec is known for. Our newest R&D centers will bolster existing initiatives and new capabilities such as intelligent automation,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering, Genetec Inc. “Not surprisingly, to meet the growing demand for Genetec innovation, we’ve grown our R&D team by 50% in the past five years.”