ETS-Lindgren and Anritsu collaborate on NTN testing

Anritsu, a pioneer in telecommunications testing technology, and ETS-Lindgren, a global leader in over-the-air (OTA) performance testing, announce test support for devices using Narrow Band NTN (NB-NTN) protocol. The collaboration combines the strengths of ETS-Lindgren and Anritsu to offer a comprehensive solution for the testing and validation of NB-NTN devices.

The partnership leverages Anritsu’s MT8821C Radio Communication Analyzer, a trusted solution for RF verification and functional tests of mobile devices, with ETS-Lindgren’s EMQuest™ Antenna Measurement Software and Wireless Test Solutions.

Anritsu’s MT8821C supports cellular technologies, including LTE-Advanced and IoT, in accordance with 3GPP RF test specifications. Recognized for its wide dynamic range, the MT8821C maintains a stable wireless connection even in challenging, high loss environments. The analyzer’s ability to prevent unexpected disruptions during extensive OTA testing reduces the total time required for OTA tests. Added features include test support for Skylo NTN Test Cases.

“We are excited to collaborate with ETS-Lindgren, a leader in OTA Performance Testing,” says Robert Johnson, VP & general manager Anritsu Americas. “We provide our customers with comprehensive solutions for testing and validation of NTN NB-IoT devices and ensure that NB-IoT devices meet the highest standards of RF performance, reliability, and connectivity.”

Advertisement

James Young, director of wireless solutions at ETS-Lindgren, stated, “NB-NTN is generating some excitement in the wireless space, so we are pleased with how quickly the integration with the MT8821Cwas accomplished. OTA labs can add NB-NTN technology support with an easy upgrade to instrumentation and software, plus capture the demand generated as mobile network operators pick satellite partners and discuss the possibilities of cellular services from space.”