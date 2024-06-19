element14 Community launches design challenge

element14, an Avnet Community, in collaboration with AMD, has launched the ‘Eye on Intelligence’ design challenge. This innovative competition invites participants to design and build an embedded vision project using a development kit based on the AMD Zynq-7000TM SoC devices.

Embedded vision is increasingly being integrated into various projects, significantly impacting skill sets, technical innovation, and product development. AMD adaptive SoCs and FPGAs are the ideal devices for creating embedded visual intelligence systems. The challenge offers an excellent opportunity for developers to enhance their embedded vision skills by utilizing the AMD Zynq-7000 SoC-based development kit.

15 official applicants will receive a Digilent Arty Z7 (P/N 410-346-20) development platform, designed around the AMD Zynq-7000 SoC, free of charge. To compete for prizes, participants must blog about their design process and the outcome of their embedded vision project, ensuring the kit is used in the final project. The competition encourages creative use of the FPGA components and innovative applications of AMD’s adaptive SoC technology.

Example tasks for the competition include, but are not limited to, Facial Recognition Signage, ANPR Registration Plate Monitoring System, Object Classification, and Object Sorting System.

“This design challenge is a great opportunity for developers to push the boundaries of embedded vision technology using AMD’s adaptive SoCs and FPGAs,” said Andreea Teodorescu, global director of product marketing & element14 Community. “We’re excited to see the groundbreaking projects our participants will create and how they will leverage the AMD Zynq-7000 SoC to drive advancements in machine learning and AI-powered applications.”

The grand prize includes a Multicomp Pro MP720025 Digital Oscilloscope and a Multicomp Pro MP710082 Bench Power Supply, with a combined value of approximately $900. The runner-up prize consists of a Multicomp Pro MP720857 Handheld Oscilloscope and a Tenma 72-2660 Handheld DC Power Supply, valued at around $380. Lastly, the finisher prize is a Multicomp Pro MP781004 Handheld Digital Multimeter.

Applications are open now until July 17. The 15 selected challengers will have until October 25 to complete their projects and blog entries. Winners will be announced in October 2024.