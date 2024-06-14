Electronic components sales sentiment slips this spring

The Electronic Components Industry Association’s (ECIA) Electronic Component Sales Trend (ECST) survey results for May 2024 reveal a notable slip in sales sentiment as that month’s index saw a loss of roughly 70% of the gains achieved in April. Despite a drop of nearly 12 index points, the overall score still registered a solid 112.3 and delivered the fourth consecutive month of positive overall sales sentiment.

“Survey respondents expect the sales environment will claw back a significant amount of lost ground in June to reach an index score of nearly 120,” explained ECIA chief analyst Dale Ford. “While the May results are certainly not what had been hoped for and projected in the April ECST survey, the ECST survey results still point to a solid start for Electronics Component sales in the first half of 2024 with fairly consistent, month-to-month improvements for six months following a low of 77.8 in December.”

In the long-term, ECIA shares in the optimism for the future as the continued introduction and market adoption of exciting innovative technologies should motivate both corporate and consumer demand for next-generation products over the long term.

