Diverse authorized to distribute OptiFuse products

Diverse Electronics has become an authorized distributor of OptiFuse overcurrent and over-voltage protection devices. Based out of California, OptiFuse serves the North American and international electronics, automotive, and industrial markets. Since its inception in 2000, OptiFuse has received numerous awards and been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

“In addition to its product range for the electronics market, they are also quite strong in their high-power and industrial fuses,” said Diverse president and CEO Rick Masciotra. “OptiFuse understands customers’ pain points, thus focuses on providing significant price savings and short lead times with no minimums. Their flexibility, local service and support partner well with Diverse’s goal to achieve total customer satisfaction.”

In addition to its popular industrial and high-power UL fuses, OptiFuse manufactures glass and ceramic cartridge fuses, surface mount, micro, subminiature, telecom, and resettable fuses for the electronics market. The company serves the consumer and industrial electronics, heavy-duty, marine and recreational vehicles markets, as well as the consumer and automotive aftermarket with blade, link and bolt fuses and blocks.