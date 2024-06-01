Boréas gains automotive qualification for piezo haptic driver

Boréas Technologies, Bromont-based developers of third-generation, piezo-based haptics for automotive, consumer and mobile applications — has completed AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualification for the BOS1211, its piezo haptic driver IC designed for the automotive market.

The BOS1211 lets automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers add highly responsive, customizable tactile feedback to the buttons and sliders in the car’s central display and steering wheel — offering much faster response time and localized feedback, as well as extended frequency range — to touch interactions. This is a dramatic improvement over older haptic technologies, such as linear resonant actuators (LRAs), which have much slower startup and ramp-down time as well as a very limited frequency range.

Gated by their larger size and inherent performance problems, LRAs deliver a ‘mushy’ feel to the touch because the LRA isn’t localized to the actual button that’s pressed. In contrast, piezo haptic buttons and sliders deliver “crisp” effects that can be customized to mimic the feel of mechanical buttons because they can be located under a specific button.