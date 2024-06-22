APEC organizers call for technical paper submissions

APEC 2025, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 16-20, 2025, continues the long-standing tradition of addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer. APEC is now accepting paper digest submissions for the Technical Program. Interested authors wishing to present a paper must submit a digest for consideration by August 2, 2024 . Instructions for submissions are available at: https://apec-conf.org/speakers/ts-author-info/

Topics of interest are divided into thirteen tracks:

AC-DC Converters ( Single- and Three-Phase Input; PFC: CCM, DCM, CRM/BCM Control, Bridgeless; Embedded AC-DC Power Supplies; External AC-DC Adapters; Bidirectional AC/DC Converters)

Single- and Three-Phase Input; PFC: CCM, DCM, CRM/BCM Control, Bridgeless; Embedded AC-DC Power Supplies; External AC-DC Adapters; Bidirectional AC/DC Converters) DC-DC Converters (Hard- and Soft-Switched; Resonant Converters; Point-of-Load and Multi-Phase Converters; Voltage Regulator Modules (VRM); Bidirectional DC/DC Converters)

(Hard- and Soft-Switched; Resonant Converters; Point-of-Load and Multi-Phase Converters; Voltage Regulator Modules (VRM); Bidirectional DC/DC Converters) DC-AC Inverters (Single and Multi-Phase; Multilevel Inverter; PWM Strategies; Power Quality and EMI)

(Single and Multi-Phase; Multilevel Inverter; PWM Strategies; Power Quality and EMI) Devices and Components (Power Silicon MOSFETs, BJTs, IGBTs, etc.; GaN and SiC Devices and Modules; Ultra-Wide Bandgap Devices; Capacitors and Supercapacitors; Interconnects, Busbars and Fuses)

(Power Silicon MOSFETs, BJTs, IGBTs, etc.; GaN and SiC Devices and Modules; Ultra-Wide Bandgap Devices; Capacitors and Supercapacitors; Interconnects, Busbars and Fuses) Magnetics (Advanced Magnetic Materials and Geometries; Magnetics Applications, Winding Techniques; High-Frequency Magnetics, Additive Manufacturing; Modeling and Simulations)

(Advanced Magnetic Materials and Geometries; Magnetics Applications, Winding Techniques; High-Frequency Magnetics, Additive Manufacturing; Modeling and Simulations) Power Electronics Integration and Manufacturing (Power Electronics Packaging; Power Modules/High Density Design; Thermal Management; Quality and System Reliability including EMI/EMC; Embedded Technologies, 3D Packaging and Additive Manufacturing; Production Processes and Design for Manufacturability)

(Power Electronics Packaging; Power Modules/High Density Design; Thermal Management; Quality and System Reliability including EMI/EMC; Embedded Technologies, 3D Packaging and Additive Manufacturing; Production Processes and Design for Manufacturability) Control (Control of Power Electronic Converters; Current-Mode and Voltage-Mode Control; Digital Control – MCUs, DSPs, FPGAs and ASICs; Sensor and Sensor-less Control; Gate Drive Circuits and Fault Protection; Control ICs,)

(Control of Power Electronic Converters; Current-Mode and Voltage-Mode Control; Digital Control – MCUs, DSPs, FPGAs and ASICs; Sensor and Sensor-less Control; Gate Drive Circuits and Fault Protection; Control ICs,) Modeling and Simulation ( Circuits and Systems; Device and Component Modeling; Parasitics Extraction and Optimization; Software Tools; Hardware-in-the-Loop and Rapid Prototyping)

Circuits and Systems; Device and Component Modeling; Parasitics Extraction and Optimization; Software Tools; Hardware-in-the-Loop and Rapid Prototyping) Motor Drives (AC, DC, BLDC Motor Drives; Actuators; Integrated Motor Drives; Modeling and Control Techniques; Power Quality and EMI; Sensor Integration)

(AC, DC, BLDC Motor Drives; Actuators; Integrated Motor Drives; Modeling and Control Techniques; Power Quality and EMI; Sensor Integration) Power Electronics for Utility Applications

(FACTs Devices and HVDC, Solid-State Transformers, Energy Storage Systems, Distributed Energy systems, Microgrid Systems, Power Quality, UPS, Active Power Filters, Smart Grid and Metering)

(FACTs Devices and HVDC, Solid-State Transformers, Energy Storage Systems, Distributed Energy systems, Microgrid Systems, Power Quality, UPS, Active Power Filters, Smart Grid and Metering) Renewable Energy Systems (Photovoltaic [PV] Inverters and Micro Inverters, Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT), Wind Energy Conversion Systems, Fuel Cells, Grid-Tied Systems, Bi-Directional Power Converters, Microgrid Systems, Energy Storage Systems)

(Photovoltaic [PV] Inverters and Micro Inverters, Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT), Wind Energy Conversion Systems, Fuel Cells, Grid-Tied Systems, Bi-Directional Power Converters, Microgrid Systems, Energy Storage Systems) Wireless Power Transfer

(Wireless Charging, Energy Harvesting, Power for IoT, Non-Contact Sensors for Power Electronics)

(Wireless Charging, Energy Harvesting, Power for IoT, Non-Contact Sensors for Power Electronics) Transportation Power Electronics

(Vehicular Power Electronic Circuits and Systems, Power Electronics for Hybrid and Electric Cars, Power Electronics for Aerospace, Charging Systems)

(Vehicular Power Electronic Circuits and Systems, Power Electronics for Hybrid and Electric Cars, Power Electronics for Aerospace, Charging Systems) Power Electronics Applications

(Lamp Ballasts and LED Lighting, Network and Telecommunication Power Electronics, Defense and Military Power Electronics, AC-DC-AC Applications and Matrix Converters, Portable Power, Energy Harvesting)

Prospective authors of Technical Program papers are asked to submit a digest explaining the problem that will be addressed by the paper, its major results and how it is different from the closest existing literature. Technical Program Papers presented at APEC must be original material and not have been previously presented or published. The principal criteria used by reviewers in selecting digests for the program will be the usefulness of the work to the practicing power electronics professional. They also value evidence of completed experimental work. Authors should obtain any necessary company and governmental clearance prior to submission of digests.

Advertisement

Authors will be notified of the decision of paper acceptance on September 26, 2023. Accepted papers in final form must be submitted and author registration completed by November 3, 2023

About the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC)

As The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics™, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics: