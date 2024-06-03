AMD extends AI and high-performance leadership in data centre and PCs

Global leader in processor chip development, AMD detailed new leadership CPU, NPU and GPU architectures powering end-to-end AI infrastructure from the data centre to PCs during the opening keynote at Computex 2024, held in Taipei, Taiwan this week.

AMD unveiled an expanded AMD Instinct accelerator roadmap, introducing an annual cadence of leadership AI accelerators including the new AMD Instinct MI325X accelerator with industry-leading memory capacity planned to be available in Q4 2024. AMD also previewed 5th Gen AMD EPYC server processors, on track to launch in 2H 2024, with leadership performance and efficiency. AMD announced AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, the third generation of AMD AI-enabled mobile processors, and AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors for laptop and desktop PCs, respectively.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for AMD as the rapid and accelerating adoption of AI is driving increased demand for our high-performance computing platforms,” said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO. “At Computex, we were proud to be joined by Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Asus and other strategic partners to launch our next-generation Ryzen desktop and notebook processors, preview the leadership performance of our next-generation EPYC processors, and announce a new annual cadence for AMD Instinct AI accelerators.”

“We are in the midst of a massive AI platform shift, with the promise to transform how we live and work. That’s why our deep partnership with AMD, which has spanned multiple computing platforms, from the PC to custom silicon for Xbox, and now to AI, is so important to us,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “We are excited to partner with AMD to deliver these new Ryzen AI powered Copilot+ PCs. We are very committed to our collaboration with AMD and we’ll continue to push AI progress forward together across the cloud and edge to bring new value to our joint customers.”

Leadership AI & enterprise compute

AMD detailed its expanded multi-generational accelerator roadmap, showing how it plans to deliver performance and memory leadership on an annual cadence for generative AI. The expanded roadmap includes the AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators, with planned availability in Q4 2024, delivering industry leading memory capacity with 288GB of ultra-fast HBM3E memory1 that extends AMD generative AI performance leadership2. The next-generation AMD CDNA™ 4 architecture, expected in 2025, will power the AMD Instinct MI350 Series and is expected to drive up to 35x better AI inference performance compared to AMD Instinct MI300 Series with AMD CDNA 33. Continuing performance and feature improvements, the CDNA ‘Next’ architecture will power MI400 series accelerators planned for 2026.