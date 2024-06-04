Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show to share glimpse into industrial future

Quebec’s manufacturing sector will get a glimpse into the future next month as more than 5,000 industry professionals convene at the Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS) 2024 — the province’s most significant manufacturing event — from June 18-20 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Organized by SME, the nonprofit dedicated to advancing manufacturing technology and nurturing engineering talent in North America, the event will unveil the latest advancements in machine tools, tooling, metalworking applications and smart manufacturing technologies, including automation, robotics, AI, cybersecurity, clean energy, battery technology and additive manufacturing.

“MMTS 2024 will showcase Quebec’s dynamic and innovative manufacturing sector and is a platform to highlight our strengths and explore new horizons,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, SME executive director and CEO.

Alongside 100+ new products to be unveiled and more than 750,000 pounds of live equipment across 175,000 square feet of exhibition space, visitors will have the opportunity to attend 25 educational sessions led by industry thought leaders and hear from keynote speakers about how the next level of digital transformation is reimagining Quebec manufacturing.

Select conference sessions include:

· From 4.0 to 5.0: Reinventing Automation with AI (Amira Boutouchent, CEO & Cofounder of BRIDGR and Louis Duhamel, Strategic Advisor at Deloitte)

· Hyper-automation, from Theory to Practice (Michel Rioux, PhD, Innovation Commissioner, Réseau des Centres d’expertise industrielle)

· Quebec’s Manufacturing Sector: Productivity and Growth Despite the Economic Headwinds (François Gingras, Vice President Innovation, Investissement Quebec)

· How AI is Transforming the Manufacturing Landscape (Jullien Billot, CEO, and Isabelle Turcotte, CMO, Scale AI)

· Advancing Manufacturing: Canada’s Competitive Advantage (Jayson Myers, CEO, NGEN)

· Productivity Gap and Resilience of the Manufacturing Supply Chains in Quebec — Solutions for the Future (Louis Duhamel, Strategic Advisor, Deloitte)

“At MMTS 2024, we’re igniting the sparks of innovation that will shape the future of Quebec’s manufacturing industry,” added Arjun Hajela, group director of Canadian events at SME. “This event is all about fostering partnerships and collaborations to elevate our industry.”

Each evening of the show will feature networking sessions to provide attendees and exhibitors with opportunities to enhance their operations without disrupting their daytime schedules.