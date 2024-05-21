Würth Elektronik to build state-of-the-art U.S. headquarters

Würth Elektronik, a leading German-based manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components as well as custom magnetics, has commenced with the construction of a new 70,000-square-foot headquarters in Waterdown South Dakota. This new facility underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and grow in the electronics industry in North America.

“The building was designed around our people, specifically with the employee experience in mind: maximized daylight accessibility, alternative workspaces, and an outdoor terrace are some of the most exciting features,” says Toby Kangas, project manager of the new building at Würth Elektronik. The company also plans to pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification for the new facility, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable practices. The state-of-the-art building will feature an eco-friendly design, an employee fitness room, and an outdoor terrace.

This investment by Würth Elektronik underscores its dedication to providing an employee-forward workspace for its staff and facilitating growth toward 225 employees in Watertown SD, nearly doubling the current staff capacity over the next 10-15 years.

The Watertown location employs various disciplines, including engineering, sales, R&D, marketing, and more. It also serves as the warehouse for both North America and South America. The company hosts an annual employee conference for a week each summer, where over 200 employees travel to Watertown from around the Americas.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new milestone for our company and mark this as another step toward the completion of our Vision 2030,” said Don Rigdon, President of Würth Elektronik in the United States. “The construction of our new headquarters underscores our unwavering commitment to build loyalty with our employees, customers, and partners. This will enable us to further enhance our capabilities and deliver an exceptional employee experience.”