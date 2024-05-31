ThreatLocker adds data centre in Toronto

ThreatLocker, providers of zero-trust cybersecurity solutions, has unveiled its latest data centre in Toronto, less than three months after opening a facility in Sydney, Australia. This initiative will significantly bolster cybersecurity capabilities for Canadian businesses and organizations across various sectors, including the private sector, commonwealth, state, territory and local governments.

The development of this data centre by ThreatLocker will assist Canadian entities in aligning with baseline cybersecurity controls recommended by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, which stem from compliance frameworks like NIST, CISC, ISO/IEC, and ITSG-33. More specifically, ThreatLocker offers Zero Trust, Least Privilege capabilities in the form of Application Control, Ringfencing, Network Control, and Privilege Access Management solutions, amongst many other options.

“We are excited to enhance our collaboration with Canada through this data center, bolstering their data protection initiatives,” said Danny Jenkins, ThreatLocker CEO & co-founder.