SGS and Skylo partner on NTN certification testing globally

SGS, a leading testing, inspection and certification company, announced its global partnership with Skylo Technologies, a pioneer in non-terrestrial networks (NTN), to power Skylo’s satellite network certification program for end modules and devices.

Through this partnership, SGS’s extensive global network and expertise in compliance will accelerate the device certification process, ensuring adherence to the highest standards which result in a superior overall customer experience and device performance. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities in San Diego and Taipei will work in concert to ensure products’ compliance with Skylo’s certification tests.

“This collaboration offers a one-stop shop for Skylo’s certification program and ensures that cellular chipsets, modems, modules, and devices seamlessly integrate with their network,” said Charles Ly Wa Hoi, head of connectivity & products and health & nutrition, SGS.

“Our collaboration with SGS ensures devices are compatible, ready and able to seamlessly use our network, ensuring efficient use of spectrum and reduced friction for users everywhere,” added Dr. Andrew Nuttall, chief technology officer and co-founder of Skylo Technologies. “SGS’s unparalleled global reach and rigorous testing protocols will help us ensure that our products meet the robust safety and quality standards our customers demand, wherever they are on the planet.”