Razorleaf wins Boeing contract for PLM software upgrade

Five-month IT project on C-17 aircraft will migrate digital maintenance and training to a 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Razorleaf Corp., a PLM consulting and systems integrator, has secured a contract to upgrade the digital maintenance and training software systems that support the global Boeing C-17 Globemaster III fleet.

Razorleaf is providing product lifecycle management (PLM) software and support services. Boeing has been using PLM solutions for more than a decade and is employing the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to deepen end-to-end digital collaboration, design, engineering, analysis, manufacturing planning and shop-floor execution capabilities throughout the enterprise.

“Razorleaf specializes in providing expertise that unifies diverse software tools into cohesive PLM systems that boost productivity for companies of all sizes. In the case of the C-17, we are pleased to be able to support Boeing’s ongoing commitment to modernization and embracing innovation,” said Eric Doubell, CEO at Razorleaf.