Quantic acquires M Wave Design

Electronic component firm Quantic Electronics has acquired M Wave Design, suppliers of ferrite-based RF and Microwave components for aerospace, defense and quantum computing applications.

Founded in 1988, M-Wave designs and manufactures passive waveguide and coaxial components, including isolators, circulators, adapters and terminations. The company has a long history of supporting leading-edge development in high power and low loss passive designs. M-Wave’s product portfolio is positioned to supply components that perform at cryogenic temperatures used in quantum computing applications.

“We are delighted to add M-Wave to the Quantic portfolio of businesses,” said Quantic CEO Ross Sealfon. “M-Wave’s deep expertise in quantum computing and long history supporting military and space programs further enhances our ability to solve our customers’ difficult design challenges.”