PEI-Genesis appointed authorized distributor for Micro-Mode Products

PEI-Genesis has been named an authorized distributor for Micro-Mode Products, an ITT Inc. brand. Micro-Mode Products specializes in high-reliability, high-bandwidth Radio Frequency (RF) connectors designed for mission-critical applications, including radar, satellite, and smart defense systems.

“PEI-Genesis is honored to deepen its partnership with ITT through the distribution of Micro-Mode Products globally,” remarked Shaun Findley, global director of product & purchasing at PEI-Genesis. “This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering engineers worldwide with top-tier RF interconnect solutions.”

Micro-Mode’s comprehensive range of RF connectors, adapters, terminators, and tools complements PEI-Genesis’ RF technical expertise and enables both organizations to provide customers with a wider array of ruggedized solutions, crucial for achieving seamless wireless connectivity in demanding space and defense environments. The addition of Micro-Mode also complements PEI’s extensive range of interconnect solutions with Micro-Mode’s sister company, ITT Cannon.

“The partnership between PEI-Genesis and ITT Cannon spans over five decades, and with this recent addition of ITT’s Micro-Mode Products to the PEI portfolio, this reaffirms our mutual commitment to empowering engineers worldwide with cutting-edge RF technology and robust interconnect solutions,” Art Dunn, ITT General Manager – Connectors.