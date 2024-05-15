Nordic and Sisvel to streamline cellular IoT SEP licensing

Efficient and transparent access to end-product licenses from more than 30 patent owners enables massive adoption of cellular IoT devices

A new agreement between Nordic Semiconductor and patent pool administrator Sisvel for the licensing of standard essential patents (SEPs) reading on LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular technology has been announced. This agreement gives developers the option to easily obtain access to Sisvel’s pool of LTE-M and NB-IoT radio technology standards licenses.

Specifically, the initiative provides a simple, efficient way for IoT device makers to obtain end-product licenses from more than 30 patent owners holding LTE-M and NB-IoT SEPs, through Nordic as the cellular module supplier.

The agreement addresses the licensing challenges typically faced by cellular developers in areas such as smart health, smart energy, smart cities, and asset tracking.

By offering standardized licenses, the agreement will reduce business uncertainty and will allow companies to focus on developing new, innovative products and services for the IoT market.

Solution is a significant step

“We understand the importance of accessible and standardized licensing for the advancement of the IoT industry,” comments Nordic spokesperson Oyvind Birkenes. “We believe this solution is a significant step towards a more efficient future for cellular IoT development.”

“We are thrilled to have a unique licensing program for cellular IoT backed by more than 30 patent owners, and we believe this new agreement with Nordic addresses a critical need in the IoT ecosystem,” says Sisvel CEO Mattia Fogliacco. “Our goal is to create a balanced and transparent licensing environment that supports innovation and growth for all stakeholders.”