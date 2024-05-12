Mouser and Murata present eBook on MEMS

Mouser Electronics has announced a new eBook in collaboration with Murata, exploring the use of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology device design. In it, industry thought leaders offer unique perspectives on the benefits and applications of MEMS technology in consumer electronics, medical, Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial implementations.

Chapters on inertial measurement units (IMUs) and MEMS-based leveling devices discuss how these sensors provide the ability to determine relative position and orientation. Another chapter discusses the differences between consumer and industrial-grade MEMS sensors. The eBook concludes with emerging trends in the field of MEMS technology, such as the integration of intelligence into solutions, miniaturization, and applications such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

The eBook includes convenient links to select Murata MEMS sensors, such as the SCA3300-D01 3-axis accelerometer and inclinometer, which is designed to provide high accuracy measurement in challenging applications, with ultralow noise density, excellent stability, superior vibration robustness, and extensive self-diagnostics. This sensor is suitable for motion analysis and control, professional leveling, and navigation systems.

