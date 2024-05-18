LoRaWAN Network flexibility is key to enabling massive IoT

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced that Alex Khorram, Sr. Director, 5G Product, Verizon Business, and Joey Hiller, Senior Technical Director at the Helium Foundation, have joined its board of directors. Leaders in their respective markets, both new board members bring deep backgrounds in networking and a strong commitment to the LoRaWAN standard. The Alliance also announced that Stefano Landi has been elected the new board representative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and STMicroelectronics’ Anicet Giaimo has been re-elected for a new term. This renewed commitment from these valuable board members is indicative of

LoRaWAN’s continued strength in the market.

“One of LoRaWAN’s strengths since its initial development is its unsurpassed network flexibility among LPWAN technologies, which is driving strong growth across all network types,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “The ability to deploy LoRaWAN solutions over public, private, satellite, community or hybrid networks is a key differentiator that is critical for massive IoT. Given the huge variety of IoT solutions and the diversity of end-user and end-market requirements, all network types are critical to give solution developers ultimate control as they scale their deployments. I am very excited to welcome Alex and Joey to the board of directors; their extensive experience with building private and community LoRaWAN networks will be invaluable as the LoRa Alliance continues to advance the standard to fulfill the promise of IoT.”

“The governance of the LoRaWAN protocol via the Alliance and global acceptance of the technology drove the decision to join the board,” said Khorram. “We recognize that LoRaWAN supports many potential use cases we seek to deploy, and we are actively pursuing innovative uses of the technology for private deployments. We look forward to collaborating with the LoRa Alliance membership to expand and accelerate LoRaWAN deployments globally.”