Littelfuse opens manufacturing plant in Mexico

Littelfuse held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Mexico this week. The facility strengthens the firm’s growth in the global industrial circuit protection sector, while highlighting its commitment to sustainability and investment in local communities.

“This new location not only allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing needs of the Industrial market, but it reinforces our commitment to being an employer of choice in the community,” said Peter Kim, senior VP & general manager, industrial business unit, Littelfuse.

The newly opened and operational 106,000-square-foot facility, which doubles the current local Littelfuse manufacturing capacity while maintaining room for additional expansion, is located close to three other company operations in the city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

The facility has already begun the production of a wide range of electrical products for renewable energy, data center and telecommunications, commercial construction, HVAC, and OEMs in factory automation and industrial machines. The plant’s innovative automation systems ensure precision and efficiency, allowing for a high degree of customization to meet specific client needs.

“This new location allows us to better align our services with our customers’ demands in a cutting-edge and growing space,” said Darrick Santa Maria, VP industrial circuit protection, Industrial Business Unit, Littelfuse. “It was also important to us that we invested in equipment and processes that decrease our environmental impact and further our sustainability commitment.”