JW Corp. partners with Universal Instruments

The JW Corp., Brossard QC, has reached a manufacturers’ representatives agreement with Universal Instruments Corp. (UIC), leaders in advanced manufacturing technology solutions.

The partnership comes following Delta’s acquisition of UIC, which specializes in developing automated machines for electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers. The JW Corporation’s will deliver these cutting-edge solutions to its customers across Canada.

Headquartered in Conklin NY, UIC boasts a 100-year history of technological innovation, evidenced by its 500+ patent portfolio and nearly 30,000 systems delivered to date. The company offers a wide range of products including surface mount placement equipment, through-hole insertion mounters, and advanced automation systems, tailored to advanced applications requiring high accuracy, high-speed handling, assembly, and inspection. UIC’s Advanced Process Lab (APL) platform supports customers throughout the product lifecycle, from prototyping to advanced assembly.

Shared visions and synergistic capabilities

The recent acquisition of UIC by Delta presents a significant opportunity for The JW Corp. and its customers. With Delta’s extensive experience and global footprint in providing smart energy-saving solutions across various industries, including electronics manufacturing, the acquisition brings forth a wealth of resources and expertise that will undoubtedly benefit both companies. Leveraging Delta’s R&D capabilities and expansive customer base, the partnership aims to deliver comprehensive smart manufacturing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the electronics industry.

“In our quest for innovation and progress, UIC emerges as the ideal collaborator. With shared visions and synergistic capabilities, we are poised to lead the charge towards pioneering solutions that will shape the future of manufacturing in Canada,” said Jason Wahba, president of The JW Corp.