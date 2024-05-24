Diverse Electronics now authorized to distribute for Indium Corp.

Diverse Electronics, St-Laurent QC, has reached an agreement to become an authorized distributor of Indium Corp., a manufacturer of solders, fluxes, brazes and thermal interface materials, serving the global PCBA, semiconductor, and electronics markets.

“We are very pleased to add Indium to the Diverse solder product lineup,” said Rick Masciotra, president & CEO of Diverse Electronics. “Global in scope but with local facilities in upstate New York, the company is designed to support every customer with the solder products and processes optimized for their specific applications. With local support, proven solder products, drive to provide expert recommendations for specific applications, and patented award-winning technologies, Indium Corporation is the ideal partner able

to meet all our customers’ unique solder product requirements and delivery needs.”

Indium’s solder product solutions include solder pastes, flux-cored wires, wave solder fluxes, bar solder, tacky fluxes, solder preforms, PoP (package-on-package) fluxes and pastes, and more. Its products are designed for sectors including electronics, LED lighting, automotive / EV / e-Mobility, 5G, IoT / AI, power module, mobile/telecom, RF / microwave, photovoltaic, infrastructure, medical, defense, downhole and laser/fiber optics.