Diverse Electronics authorized to distribute HTC-Taejin Semis

Diverse Electronics has become an authorized distributor of HTC-Taejin, leaders in power management ICs. Since its inception in 2000, the company has become well-known for its high-quality ICs in the Asian and European markets, amassing a myriad of Tier 1 global customers in the consumer equipment, industrial electric and automotive sectors. The firm is expanding into the North American market, and is now available in Canada through Diverse.

“HTC-Taejin is a very strong addition to Diverse’s semiconductor lineup,” said Rick Masciotra, president and CEO of Diverse Electronics. “Their power management ICs have garnered the respect of today’s global leaders. Earning, and keeping, that business doesn’t come easy. We are delighted to bring that level of quality, product innovation and support to our equally discerning North American customer base.”

The company’s power management IC product lineup includes linear and switching regulators, dc-dc converters, drivers, converters, controllers, and amplifiers, many of which have won awards for their patents and product innovations.