Arctic Semi rolls out 3GPP compliant platform for 5G private networks

Arctic Semiconductor, developers of low-power, versatile RF, and mixed-signal chipsets, announced that its low power, high performance 4×4 transceiver IceWings is powering a new small cell platform that has passed 3GPP specification and will soon be available in mass production. In addition to Arctic’s IceWings the platform includes Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s family of power amplifiers and timing products, as well as Synergy Design’s carrier grade 5G vRAN solutions. This cost optimized platform enables service providers and private network developers to deploy custom 5G networks at scale, a pivotal milestone in 5G infrastructure development.

Private 5G networks offer unparalleled connectivity within defined boundaries. Embracing a 5G private network empowers enterprises across diverse sectors such as factories, ports, mines, and hotels with enhanced data transmission speeds and reduced latency, all while upholding rigorous control over the security and management of their customized network architecture. Leveraging distributed small cells, known for their efficient power usage, lays the foundation for these exclusive networks, resulting in cost reduction and enhancing the feasibility of such tailored solutions for businesses.

The 5G platform is one of the first open software small cell platforms with the highest performance, meeting 3GPP standard requirements at the lowest power consumption. The platform brings together best-in-class components from leading component manufacturers to offer the best coverage, lowest power consumption, and value-added features for a much lower cost of deployment. The open, universal small cell platform operates at any 5G FR1 frequency band from 600MHz to 7.2GHz. Two different variants of the platform are available for bands n78 and n79 working in multiple countries.

“Our solutions are architected to be able to easily integrate with performance- and cost-optimized, industry-leading components. For this solution we collaborated with key industry leaders Skyworks and Synergy to bring this platform to market and enable 5G deployment for private networks,” said Vahid Toosi, founder and CEO of Arctic Semiconductor. “Our family of transceiver products provides the best RF performance in terms of noise and linearity with the lowest power solution that meets and exceeds all the 5G performance requirements in a cost-effective manner. We truly believe this will kick start a 5G private network movement.”