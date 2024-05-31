Alpha Controls to expand, relocate head office

Marking its 45th anniversary, leading instrumentation distributor & service provider Alpha Controls & Instrumentation has announced its plans to relocate and expand the firm’s head office and calibration laboratory before the end of 2024.

Construction has already begun on their new home in partnership with RMG Contract Interiors Inc. and is set to be completed by the fall season. The new office will remain in Markham ON, but, will provide significantly more square footage to advance the operations and accommodate continued business growth.

“We are thrilled to be relocating our head office, which is conveniently situated just down the road from our current location. Moving into this new space will ensure that we are in the best position to continue providing the right technology solutions and support to our customers. This move represents another significant milestone for Alpha Controls, and we couldn’t be more excited,” says President of Alpha Controls, David Sand.

The new location will better accommodate the firm’s growing team, and will feature a larger warehouse to allow for an increase in inventory and improved lead times for their customers, as well as a future lab expansion, which will extend their calibration capabilities.