North American pcb industry sales down 23.8%

Industry association IPC has released the figures from its North American Printed Circuit Board (pcb) Statistical Program, indicating that the book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.13, while total North American pcb shipments in March 2024 were down 23.8 percent compared to the same month last year.

Compared to the preceding month, March shipments were up 12.2 percent. Pcb bookings in March were down 1.9 percent compared to the same month last year. March bookings were down 19.4 percent compared to the preceding month.

“The up-tick in orders through the first quarter reverses the downtrend and reaffirms strength amid ongoing challenges,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.

Companies that participate in IPC’s North American PCB Statistical Program have access to detailed findings on rigid pcb and flexible circuit sales and orders, including separate rigid and flex book-to-bill ratios, growth trends by product types and company size tiers, demand for prototypes, sales growth to military and medical markets, and other timely data.

The book-to-bill ratios are calculated by dividing the value of orders booked over the past three months by the value of sales billed during the same period from companies in IPC’s survey sample. A ratio of more than 1.00 suggests that current demand is ahead of supply, which is a positive indicator for sales growth over the next three to twelve months. A ratio of less than 1.00 indicates the reverse.