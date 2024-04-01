Newark and Alliance Memory sign global disty agreement

Newark has signed a global distribution agreement with Alliance Memory, bringing a significant new supplier to Newark’s semiconductor portfolio. The new agreement will further expand Alliance Memory’s market reach through Newark’s customers worldwide.

The complete range of Alliance Memory’s SRAM, DRAM, embedded multi-media card (eMMC) and flash memory ICs will now be available for fast delivery from Newark. These memory products meet market needs in the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive and industrial markets.

This agreement means Alliance Memory’s legacy memory devices will be supplied through Newark’s long-established distribution network and customer base, enhancing their availability and simplifying the procurement process.

Expanded its DDR3 SDRAMs, eMMC range

“This welcome introduction of Alliance Memory’s extensive memory solutions to our global line card will help our customers worldwide to avoid redesign costs when going through end-of-life transitions for legacy products,” said Jose Lok, global product category director, semiconductors, Newark. Alliance Memory has remained finely tuned to market trends and has expanded its DDR3 SDRAMs, eMMC and other product ranges to ensure the demand for these solutions can be met.”

Newark’s parent company, Avnet, is an existing authorized distributor of Alliance Memory products, which means that Newark customers will benefit from Avnet’s existing Alliance Memory ecosystem that delivers design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of a product development lifecycle.