Montreal start-up partners with IBM

DeepSight – Réalité Augmentée, a Montreal-based provider of augmented reality (AR) software solutions, has partnered with IBM, a global leader in technology and innovation. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize manufacturing workforce training through cutting-edge AR solutions.

The new partnership integrates IBM’s advanced AI technology into DeepSight’s AR-powered learning platform to support manufacturing businesses train the next generation of operators. By leveraging AI-powered AR technology, the platform provides real-time training and guidance for completing projects with precision and efficiency.

This partnership marks a significant advancement in addressing the challenges posed by an aging workforce in the manufacturing industry. With more than one-fifth of the working-age population nearing retirement in Canada, the impending skills gap threatens production efficiency and knowledge retention.

“With our partnership with IBM, we are unlocking a powerful immersive learning experience that saves time, reduces costs, and maintains production flow. By accelerating skill development for the workforce, we are setting a new standard in innovation.” said Jean Pinsonneault, director of partnerships & alliances at DeepSight.

Advertisement

Platform powered by IBM’s AI technology

With DeepSight’s innovative platform powered by IBM’s AI technology, however, organizations can now streamline training processes, reduce costs, and maintain production flow. Workers receive real-time auditory instructions in their own languages and on-screen text guidance through AR headsets or tablets, enabling them to acquire skills more rapidly and effectively.

“When businesses automate repetitive tasks with AI, they’re able to overcome skills gaps and quickly optimize processes for digital transformation,” added Peter McKay, director of ecosystems at IBM Canada. “IBM’s advanced AI technology, integrated within DeepSight’s platform, enables organizations to train, validate, and deploy machine learning models seamlessly.”