Infineon and Green Hills Software launch MCU processing platform

Infineon Technologies AG and Green Hills Software LLC, a global leader in embedded safety and security, have launched an integrated microcontroller-based processing platform for safety-critical real-time automotive systems. The platform combines the safety-certified real-time operating system (RTOS) µ-velOSity from Green Hills with Infineon’s new generation of safety controllers AURIX TC4x. This provides OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with a reliable, safe, and secure processing platform to develop domain and zonal controllers as well as drivetrains for electric vehicles for their next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures.

“Green Hills’ product philosophy for tools and the matching software environment support our requirements for reliable products and solutions very well,” said Thomas Schneid, Senior Director for Software, Partnership and Ecosystem Management at Infineon. “Combined with advanced microcontroller products such as the AURIX TC4x family, our customers gain a significant advantage in meeting their critical requirements.”

“We are excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with Infineon and showcase our joint solution at embedded world 2024,” said Dan Mender, vice-president of business development at Green Hills Software. “The combination of Infineon’s new scalable microcontroller family AURIX TC4x and Green Hills’ µ-velOSity RTOS will enable our joint customers to develop safe and secure systems for the next generation of SDV E/E architectures.”