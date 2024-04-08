EPTECH shows return for 2024

Toronto is first of six Canadian cities to host popular table-top trade event for electronics industry

The 2024 series of EPTECH table-top trade shows will kick-off with its first of six venues this month. The Canada-wide tour begins in Toronto on April 17th, hosted at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North.

Free to attend for trade and industry professionals, EPTECH shows provide exclusive face-to-face networking with suppliers in the industry. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature related seminars scheduled throughout the day. Free parking is also provided to attendees, who can browse the exhibit show floor – connect and gain insights on upcoming products in the industry. Exhibitors will be representing the full spectrum of solutions from components, production materials & equipment, interconnect, enclosures, software, distribution, CEM services and test solutions to name some.

Connect with supplier community

“The EPTECH table-top trade show format is a classic, in-person event that provides industry professionals with a regional cross section of the electronics industry supply stream,” said Scott Atkinson, EPTECH show manager. “Whether you are an industry veteran or a recent post-grad with an engineering degree, there will always be something to intrigue you at these shows. EPTECH has always served as a catalyst to bringing members of Canada’s ecosystem together.”

The return of Canada’s only trade show series focused on the electronic design and engineering market will also be traveling to Quebec City (Hotel Plaza Quebec) on May 7th ; Vancouver (Delta Hotels by Marriott Burnaby Conference Centre) on June 4th; Montreal (Double Tree Par Hilton Pointe-Claire Montreal Airport) on September 10th, Calgary (Best Western Premier Calgary Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre) on October 3rd and Mississauga (Mississauga Convention Centre) on October 22nd.

Register in advance

Operated by EP&T Magazine, EPTECH coast-to-coast national electronics shows are always located in high-technology areas of Canada. Attendees can register for any show by accessing this link. https://www.eptech.ca/attend/

“For more than four decades, EP&T has served as Canada’s information resource for electronics designers and engineers and EPTECH has been a big part of what we deliver to our community,” Atkinson adds. “As the producers of EPTECH, we are committed to helping connect electronics engineers and designers with solutions providers – our shows do exactly that.”

For further information on exhibiting at the show, visit https://www.eptech.ca or contact Scott Atkinson at (437) 995-4651 satkinson@annexbusinessmedia.com.