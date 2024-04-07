Ceva launches multi-protocol wireless platform IP family

Ceva Inc., the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, launched Ceva-Waves Links, a new family of multi-protocol wireless platform IPs. The integrated offering supports the latest wireless standards to address the surging demand for connectivity-rich chips targeting Smart Edge devices in the consumer IoT, Industrial, automotive, and personal computing markets. These industry-leading IPs include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread / Zigbee / Matter), to offer a range of qualified, easy-to-integrate, multi-protocol wireless communications subsystems, each featuring optimized co-existence schemes and adapted to various radios and configurations.

The Links family leverages the newly rebranded Ceva-Waves portfolio of wireless connectivity IPs, formerly known as RivieraWaves. Ceva-Waves Links100, an integrated, low power, Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.4 / 802.15.4 communications subsystem IP for IoT applications is the first IP available in this family and is currently being deployed by a leading OEM customer.

The demand for smaller, low-cost, high-performing, innovative devices with versatile connectivity is driving the need to consolidate multiple connectivity protocols in a single chip. ABI Research reflects on the move from module-level integration to on-die chip integration and forecasts that Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth combo chipset shipments will approach 1.6 billion chips annually by 2028.

“The Ceva-Waves Links wireless connectivity IPs build on our extensive portfolio that already powers more than 1 billion devices annually and has enabled us to establish a strong and diversified customer base across consumer and industrial IoT applications,” said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA. “With many customers designing chips employing multiple wireless standards, Links™ is a natural extension, leveraging our technology and expertise to dramatically reduce the technology barrier but yet delivering a tailored, optimal solution that provides the high-performance, low latency and low-power connectivity required.”

Key features

The first member of the Ceva-Waves Links™ family, the Links-100, is an integrated, low power, Wi-Fi / Bluetooth / 15.4 communications subsystem IP for IoT applications, with the following key features:

Wi-Fi 6 optimized for cost-sensitive IoT applications,

Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Mode, supporting advanced Bluetooth Audio with Auracast, and with a comprehensive suite of Bluetooth profiles

IEEE 802.15.4 (for Thread, ZigBee, Matter) for smart home applications

Optimized co-existence scheme for efficient concurrent communications

Pre-integrated with a low power multi-protocol radio at TSMC 22nm process

For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-waves-links/.